The final round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles sees Minjee Lee tee off with a three-shot lead in what should be an exciting day of golf.

In pursuit of her second major title, 2012 U.S. Girls’ Junio champion and seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour Minjee Lee enters today with a three-shot lead after a four-under-par round of 67 on Saturday. Her lead bodes well for hoisting hardware as the last three times Pine Needles held this event, the 54-hold leader has gone on to win the Open.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WBTSLD - Boston, MA)

Lee’s rounds of 67-66-67 make her and Bronte Law the only golfers under 70 in all three rounds so far. Four straight birdies from holes nine through 12 propelled Lee to a third-round 67 and a lead that only has three golfers within six shots of the lead. 24 of the last 26 Open champions were within three strokes of the lead entering the final round.

American Mina Harigae got off to a blistering start racing out to a five-under-par score on Thursday through nine holes and held the lead after an opening-round 64. A pair of bogeys on the back nine on Saturday helped to widen Lee’s lead but playing in the final group with the tournament leader today could provide the spark Harigae needs to win her first major championship.

Harigae has never finished in the top 10 of a major.

2021 U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso missed the cut, while 2020 champion A Lim Kim and 2019 winner Jeongeun Lee are well off the lead.

The winner of the championship will receive $1.8 million, more than all but three players earned throughout the entire 2021 LPGA season.

