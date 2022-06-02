Defending champion Yuka Saso leads field at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club for the year's second major at the 2022 US Women's Open Golf Championship.

Last year at Olympic Club's Lake Course, Yuka Saso beat Nasa Hataoka in a playoff to win her first major championship at the U.S. Women's Open. Saso leads the field into the 2022 edition of the event, played at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship: First Round Today:

Date: June 2, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the first round of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

Many eyes will be on 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West, who announced she is stepping away from the LPGA Tour after the Open. Jennifer Kupcho, who two months ago won the first major of the season at the Chevron Championship, is also in the field.

Three-time U.S. Women's Open champ Annika Sorenstam is also at Pine Needles, qualifying with an eight-stroke victory in last year's U.S. Senior Women's Open. The 51-year-old won the Women's Open back-to-back in 1995 and 1996 and added a third title in 2006.

This is the fourth time Pine Needles has hosted the tournament and the first since 2007. Cristie Kerr won there the last time the Open came to Southern Pines. Karrie Webb won her second U.S. Open title in 2001 and Sorenstam's 1996 win was also at Pine Needles.

