NBC's primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continue on Saturday, with a slew of events set to air.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/12 today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/12 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to NBC's Olympic schedule, Saturday will see the third and final runs in women's skeleton, the first and second runs in women's monobob, the first runs of men's giant slalom skiing and the rhythm dance event in figure skating.

In women's skeleton, Canadian Mirela Rahneva had the best run in the first round, followed by Australia's Jaclyn Narracott and China's Zhao Dan. But Rahneva's medal chances took a shot when she was 18th on her second run. Germany's Hannah Neise led the second run, with Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands second and Narracott third.

For women's monobob, this is the first time this event has been in the Olympics. The United States, Germany, Canada and China each qualified two sleds for the event. Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will compete for the US.

In men's giant slalom, the 2018 gold medalist retired from the competition, but silver medalist Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) and bronze medalist Alexis Pinturault (France) will compete.

In rhythm dance, two American pairs are among the favorites in Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates.

Regional restrictions may apply.