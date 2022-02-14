Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/14: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NBC's primetime Olympic coverage on Valentine's Day will feature women's slopestyle, as well as other events.

NBC's primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues on Monday. Keep reading to find out what events you'll be able to watch on Valentine's Day.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/14 today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/14 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NBC is set to air the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final, the second runs of two-man bobsled and the women's Alpine skiing downhill event.

In women's freestyle slopestyle, 12 skiers have advanced to the final round of the competition. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru was the top qualifier, followed by Norway's Johanne Killi and China's Eileen Gu. Two United States skiers qualified: Maggie Voisin and Marin Hamill.

In women's downhill Alpine, defending gold medalist Sofia Goggia (Italy) is the favorite, as she currently leads the World Cup rankings. 2021 world champion Corinne Suter (Switzerland) is another key name to watch, as it United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

For two-man bobsled, Canadian gold medalist Justin Kripps is back, but is paired with a new brakeman this year in Cam Stones. The defending silver medal duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis from Germany return. Friedrich is the 2021 world champion in this event, though he was paired with a different German at that event.

How To Watch

February
14
2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/14

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
