How to Watch Olympic 5000m Men's Speed Skating

20 skaters will compete for the 5000 meter men's speed skating title at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 5000m men's speed skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Sunday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands highlights Sunday's event. Kramer has won the gold medal in the 5000 meter in each of the last three Olympics and has won 21 golds in the World Single Distance Championships, the most of any athlete. Kramer will retire this year, making this his final Olympic games.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, who was born in the Netherlands but competes for Canada, won silver at the last Olympics and is also in this year's field. He also won gold in 2018 in the 10,000-meter event.

Nils van der Poel of Sweden is the reigning World Single Distances champion at this race length and entered the Olympics as the leader in the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. The 25-year-old might be the best bet to end Kramer's run atop the medal charts.

Team USA has two racers in this field in Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran. Lehman won gold in 2013 in the 5000m Junior World Championships.

