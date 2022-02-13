How to Watch Biathlon: Women's Pursuit 10km

The path to a gold medal in women's biathlon pursuit is wide open.

The women's biathlon pursuit competition will take place on Sunday at the Hualindong Ski Resort.

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Women's Pursuit 10km today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The gold and silver medalists from 2018, Laura Dahlmeier and Anastasiya Kuzmina, have both retired, while 2018 bronze medalist Anais Bescond of France has struggled some during the World Cup season, ranking 10th heading into the Olympics.

This theoretically opens up room for a new name to top the medal stand.

The favorite heading into Sunday is Marte Olsbu Roiseland of Norway, the current World Cup leader in both the overall standings and the pursuit. She finished fourth in this event in 2018 and has already medaled twice this year, winning gold in the sprint and bronze in the individual.

The United States has four athletes competing: Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid. In 2018, only one U.S. athlete, Emily Dreissigacker, competed in the pursuit.

Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. The first biathlon event of these Olympics was the mixed relay, with Norway taking the gold medal.

