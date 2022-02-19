With Heat No. 3 coming up, competitors will be hoping to come away with a gold medal.

Germany is currently leading the event and has had the fastest times in the two-woman bobsled event. The United States has struggled to keep up with Germany's pace but will be hoping to medal at the very least.

How to Watch Bobsled: Two-Woman Heat 3 Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Bobsled: Two-Woman Heat 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Germans set a new record for the course in the two-woman bobsled event and don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

This could be a could opportunity for the United States to make a late push for the gold.

Sylvia Hoffman and Elana Meyers Taylor are the closest to Germany and will be in the best position to try and beat the time of Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt.

Even if it is unlikely, the Americans still have a chance, and they will have to do it today considering the Olympics are drawing to a close soon.

Tune in to catch all of the action on USA Network at 9 a.m. ET to see if the Americans will be able to overtake Germany.

Regional restrictions may apply.