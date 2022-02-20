Skip to main content

How to Watch Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close with the closing ceremony.

The 2022 Winter Olympics have come to a close. Tune in to NBC on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET to watch the closing ceremony for this year's event.

How to Watch Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States team will be led by flag-bearer Elana Meyers Taylor, who won silver in monobob and bronze in two-woman bobsled and was supposed to lead the team into the games before a positive COVID test.

The event will feature performances and medal ceremonies and will conclude with a speech from IOC president Thomas Bach.

Norway's 16 gold medals and 37 total medals led the way in these Olympics. The United States was tied for fourth in golds with eight and was fourth in total medals with 25. Host nation China won nine golds and had 15 total medals, making this the best winter performance in the nation's history.

Following the closing ceremonies, the next Olympic games will be in 2024, whe hthe summer Olympics head to Paris. The next winter Olympics are scheduled for 2026 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

