Entering Sunday, both Switzerland and the USA are not in contention for mixed doubles medals with round robin play beginning.

There was a lot more drama and potential in the mixed doubles curling event at the 2022 Winter Olympics just two days ago. Now, there are five teams already eliminated with five teams vying for the final two slots in the playoffs. Italy is undefeated, leading the way with Great Britain and Norway already having clinched. Unfortunately for Switzerland and the United States, they are both eliminated entering the day.

How to Watch Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin (USA vs. Switzerland) Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In 2018, the Switzerland team took home silver in the first ever mixed doubles event at the Winter Olympics.

The United States has to be disappointed in its performance after reshaping the team with Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys after the team finished second to last in 2018. This year it is in the same position to finish in the bottom three again.

Overall U.S. is 3-5 with wins over Australia (6-5), China (7-5) and Sweden (8-7)

The win over Sweden might prove to be the only win over a team in the playoffs, as both Australia and China are the only teams with less wins than the United States this year.

With a 46-58 scoring margin this year, the U.S. is also in a position to be one of the lowest scoring teams in the event.

On the other side of the ice it has not been much better for Switzerland. They are 3-5 as well with a 50-42 scoring margin, largely behind their 11-3 win over the Czech Republic.

