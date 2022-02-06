Skip to main content

How to Watch Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today there are events in figure skating, alpine skiing and freestyle skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

One great thing with the Winter Olympics, like the Summer Olympics, is that around the big team sports there are a ton of fun, unique and interesting smaller sports to capture the attention and imagination of the world. Today there are three events in figure skating, two events in alpine skiing and two more events in freestyle ski that have a mix of men, women, individual and team efforts.

How to Watch Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHEC- Rochester, NY)

Watch Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In figure skating, there are three team events starting with the pair's free skate, followed by the ice dance free dance and the women’s free skating event. This is the event final for the women’s free skating event, crowing the first medals in figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The start to alpine skiing will have the men’s downhill and the women’s giant slalom events. The men will be on the rock course and the women on the ice river.

Over in freestyle skiing, there are also two events with the women’s big air and the men’s big air events.

The women’s free skate gold medal will be determined from the group of Zhu Yi (China), Karen Chen (United States), Madeline Schizas (Canada), Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) and Kamila Valieva (Russia, R.O.C.).

This is just the first week of the 2022 Winter Olympics with nothing but exciting, awesome moments to come and lots of medals to be given out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WHEC- Rochester, NY)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
