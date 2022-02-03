The 2022 Olympics are underway, and you can catch figure skating along with freestyle skiing tonight.

Tonight, there is a double-dip of events between the soft snow of freestyle skiing and the hard ice of figure skating, with so many athletes and countries looking to make their mark early in the competition.

On the schedule for skiing are the women’s and men’s mogul events. For figure skating, team events in ice dance, rhythm dance, the men’s short program and the pairs’ short program are on tap for today.

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WLTZ -Columbus-Opelika (AL))

In the figure skating competitions, there are 32 countries represented on the ice this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For the ice dance, the countries in the competition are Canada, China, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia (ROC), Ukraine and the United States. In 2018, Canada finished first in this competition with the United States and Russia (ROC) in second and third place, respectively.

Pairs was won by Russia (ROC) with Canada and Germany in second and third place, respectively.

Overall, Canada took gold in figure skating with Russia (ROC) and the United States taking home silver and bronze respectively.

For freestyle skiing, France’s Perrine Laffont won gold in 2018 with Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe taking silver and Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva with bronze for the women. The men saw Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury take gold, with Australia’s Matt Graham and Japan’s Daichi Hara finishing with silver and bronze, respectively.

