How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. USA

In men’s curling today, if the United States defeats Denmark they are in the playoffs. Will the Americans be able to pull that off? Find out on Wednesday.

The men’s curling event at the 2022 Winter Olympics is winding down to the final day and the last four matches for teams to make an impact. As of right now, Great Britain, Sweden and Canada are all in the playoffs, with the United States, ROC and Norway still eligible for the final slot. The scenario for the United States is pretty simple today. Beat the worst team in the field (Denmark) and join the playoffs with the other three teams that are already qualified.

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. U.S. today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

John Shuster is looking to guide the United States back to the podium and a second straight gold medal this year:

So far in round-robin play, the United States is 4-4 with wins against China (8-6), Great Britain (9-7), ROC (6-5) and Switzerland (7-4). They also have losses to Canada (10-5), Italy (10-4), Norway (7-6) and Sweden (7-4).

It has been a mixed bag for the United States with some wins and losses to the better countries and the worst countries in men’s curling.

Back in 2018, the United States beat Denmark (9-5) in round-robin play on their way to a gold medal win.

Denmark finished last in 2018 with a 2-7 record and will finish there again this year with their current record of 1-7 with one match left on the calendar.

The only win Denmark was able to pull off came against Norway (6-5), with losses to Canada (5-10), China (4-5), Great Britain (2-8), Italy (3-10), ROC (2-10) and Sweden (3-8). It has been a rough go for Denmark in men’s curling since the event came back in 1988, missing the podium every single year.

