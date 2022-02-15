How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs ROC

Norway takes on the ROC in a men's curling match.

Norway is set to face the ROC in a round-robin match at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Norway vs ROC today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:35 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Currently, the ROC is in sixth place in the round robin standings with a 3-3 record, while Norway is one spot behind at 2-4.

The Russian team is made up of Sergey Glukhov, Evgeny Klimov, Dmitry Mironov and Anton Kalalb. Norway features Steffen Walstad, Torger Nergard, Markus Hoiberg and Magnus Vagberg.

The ROC's most recent match was against Sweden. It lost 7-5. Norway is also coming off of a loss in its last match, with the team falling 6-5 against Denmark.

In 2018, the ROC didn't participate in the curling tournament, while Norway finished 4-5 and failed to advance to the playoff round.

In last year's World Men's Curling Championship, the team made up of Russian athletes made it to the bronze medal game, where it lost to Switzerland. Norway finished eighth in the round robin standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.