The ROC looks to keep Denmark winless to start the men’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In 2018, the ROC was not in the men’s curling tournament and Denmark (2-7) had the unfortunate distinction of finishing last in the standings. This year opens up new opportunities with only a few matches played and the gold-medal winner from the last Winter Olympics losing early on. This could be a wide-open field for countries like Denmark and Russia to take advantage of.

How to Watch Men's Curling: ROC vs. Denmark today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

With neither country finishing as strong as they would like or not being in the tournament, here is a recap of the 2018 Winter Olympics around curling:

This year, Denmark enters the 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s curling with the team of Skip Mikkel Krause, Third Mads Norgard, Second Henrik Holtermann, Lead Kasper Wiksten and Alternate Tobias Thune.

That is a full reset from 2018 where the team went 2-7 overall, giving up the most points overall with wins over Italy and South Korea for their efforts.

To start this year’s tournament, they are 0-1 with a loss to Canada (5-10), the potential favorite in the field.

The ROC beat China and lost to the United States, the reigning gold medal winners and potential favorites for this year as well in their two matches so far.

Their team consists of Skip Sergey Glukhov, Third Eveny Klimov, Second Dmitry Mironov, Lead Anton Kalalb and Alternate Daniil Magnusson.

With that early loss by the United States to Sweden, the field opens up a lot more for countries like Russia to win today and get to 2-1 or Denmark to win and get back to even in the standings.

