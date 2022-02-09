Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the second men’s hockey Group B match on Wednesday, the Czech Republic takes on Denmark.

The Czech Republic looks to get on the podium this year after finishing fourth in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Denmark was not in the competition four years ago, qualifying this year in Oslo as one of the last teams in the tournament. For the Czech Republic, it won its group play and came up just short, losing in both the semifinals and the bronze medal game.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czech Republic looked great last time in the Winter Olympics, including a shutout win over the United States:

This year the Czech Republic is hoping to finish higher than fourth place after losing to the ROC and Canada on its way to just missing the podium.

The Czech Republic features six players from the NHL, with one player from the Blackhawks, two from the Rangers and three more from the Red Wings. Captain Jan Kovar from EV Zug will look to lead this group back to a strong finish in men's hockey at the Winter Olympics.

For Denmark, it does not feature any current NHL players on its roster with a very veteran heavy team with 16 players 30 years or older.

It will be an uphill battle for Denmark as it looks to crash the hockey party in the Winter Olympics against some of the more traditional countries and teams that make waves in this event.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
