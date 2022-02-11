Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Switzerland and the Czech Republic started off with a loss in men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. They face off on Friday morning.

Group B play in the men’s hockey tournament this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics has the defending gold medal winners and the fourth-place runner-up team as well. That runner-up was the Czech Republic as they look to build on their success from four years ago and get onto the medal podium this year. They started off with a loss and need to bounce back against Switzerland here today, who also started off with a loss.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland online with fuboTV:

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Czech Republic lost to the United States (5-2) in the quarterfinals, setting up their finish just off the podium:

In the Czech Republic’s first game, they lost 2-1 to Denmark after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. They got a goal back in the second period, but then the defenses went up for Denmark and the game was a wrap.

Roman Cervenka scored the team's only goal as Denmark got goals from Frans Nielsen and Markus Lauridsen.

Switzerland fell in a similarly close, low-scoring game to ROC by a score of 1-0 with the only goal scored in the final seconds of the first period. If they could have held on and weathered the storm for a few more seconds the game could have been 0-0 after the first period, possibly leading to a different outcome.

Now, these two teams meet on the ice needing a win to keep pace in Group B with Denmark and ROC, who are already 1-0 with tiebreakers over them.

Losing here could be the difference between making the quarterfinals and the playoffs and having all their remaining games mean nothing in regards to medals.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:40
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
