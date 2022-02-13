Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland is locked into the men’s hockey quarterfinals, with Sweden looking to join them with a win today at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While Slovakia and Latvia battle it out for last place in Group C play, Finland and Sweden face off for first place and an undefeated run heading into the playoffs. Finland is locked into the quarterfinals as of today, with Sweden potentially heading there too, but there are scenarios where if they lose that they could also be in the qualification playoffs.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In 2018, both Finland and Sweden lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament, to the team that won silver and the team that finished fourth:

In Finland’s two wins against the winless and bottom two teams in Group C, they knocked off Slovakia 6-2 and Latvia 3-1 with very little challenge. They scored the most goals of any team so far in Group C with six goals against Slovakia, which is as many goals as Latvia and Slovakia combined and one less goal than Sweden has scored in two games.

They have the best overall offense in the group and will be a challenge for Sweden today.

Sweden’s two wins came against the same teams, defeating Latvia 3-2 and Slovakia 4-1 in their first two games.

The game against Latvia was actually in the balance in the final minutes with Latvia scoring with 14 minutes to go, putting the pressure on Sweden to hold on for a win. It was the most competitive game in the group and might have woken up Sweden. Or exposed them.

