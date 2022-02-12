Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ROC takes on the Czech Republic on Saturday in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ROC (2-0) have already qualified for the quarterfinals in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the Czech Republic (1-1) in a position to join them. A win for the Czech Republic today would almost certainly move them on to the playoffs as one of only two teams (with the ROC) with two wins in the tournament. This should be a tense, hard-fought battle on the ice.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czech Republic has been building a men’s hockey program over the past handful of years that is in a position to now compete for a medal:

In their two games this tournament, the Czech Republic lost to Denmark (1-2) and knocked off Switzerland (2-1, OT). They have as many goals scored as the top team in Group B and their opponent today, the ROC.

They are playing a more defensive grinding style while scoring just enough to get a win or compete for wins in group play.

The ROC has not surrendered a goal through two games defeating Switzerland (1-0) and Denmark (2-0), proving to be the best defensive team in their group and maybe the tournament overall.

A win today for the Czech Republic would tie them with the ROC at the top of the Group B standings with the head-to-head win and tiebreaker over them. They would be behind them still in points but have the edge going into the playoffs where it matters: bragging rights.

A win for the ROC would cement them as the third-best team in the tournament and set them on a collision course with the United States and Canada for an opportunity on the podium this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17660858
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic

1 minute ago
Al-Hilal RB Leipzig
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly

11 minutes ago
celta vigo
La Liga

How to Watch Cádiz vs. Celta

16 minutes ago
Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce

16 minutes ago
imago1009630298h
FIFA

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly in Canada

21 minutes ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

2 hours ago
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

4 hours ago
USATSI_15661415 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round

4 hours ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy