The ROC takes on the Czech Republic on Saturday in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ROC (2-0) have already qualified for the quarterfinals in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the Czech Republic (1-1) in a position to join them. A win for the Czech Republic today would almost certainly move them on to the playoffs as one of only two teams (with the ROC) with two wins in the tournament. This should be a tense, hard-fought battle on the ice.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czech Republic has been building a men’s hockey program over the past handful of years that is in a position to now compete for a medal:

In their two games this tournament, the Czech Republic lost to Denmark (1-2) and knocked off Switzerland (2-1, OT). They have as many goals scored as the top team in Group B and their opponent today, the ROC.

They are playing a more defensive grinding style while scoring just enough to get a win or compete for wins in group play.

The ROC has not surrendered a goal through two games defeating Switzerland (1-0) and Denmark (2-0), proving to be the best defensive team in their group and maybe the tournament overall.

A win today for the Czech Republic would tie them with the ROC at the top of the Group B standings with the head-to-head win and tiebreaker over them. They would be behind them still in points but have the edge going into the playoffs where it matters: bragging rights.

A win for the ROC would cement them as the third-best team in the tournament and set them on a collision course with the United States and Canada for an opportunity on the podium this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.