How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group B action kicks off when the ROC plays Switzerland.

The men’s hockey tournament gets started with the 2018 gold medal winners taking on a team that made it to the podium and looks to get back there again this year. The ROC won the gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, while Switzerland finished 1-2 and lost to Germany in overtime in the playoffs.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Coming in to today's game, the ROC is ranked as the second best country behind Canada in the tournament, with Switzerland ranked eighth.

The rest of the Group B pool consists of the Czech Republic and Denmark. The Czech Republic finished fourth in 2018.

This year's ROC team has 10 NHL players from the Blackhawks, Blues, Blue Jackets, Capitals, Flames, Flyers, Panthers, Senators and the Sharks. Captain Anton Slepyshev from CSKA Moscow will try to get it to back-to-back gold medal games.

For Switzerland, it has five NHL players from the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Devils and Sharks. The team is led by captain Raphael Diaz of EV Zug.

This should be a battle to kick off the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

