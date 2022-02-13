Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia and Latvia are both already set for the qualification playoffs in men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It has not been the best overall start for either Slovakia or Latvia in Group C of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. They are both 0-2 having lost to the top teams, Finland and Sweden. Now they clash to guarantee one will leave with their first win, while the top teams collide in the other Group C game where one will leave with their first loss.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Latvian men’s hockey team are focused on making an impact at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Regardless of today’s game, both Slovakia and Latvia will be in the qualification playoffs of the playoffs. Today’s winner will seed better and have a better path to making the actual playoffs, but they are both in that pool.

In their two losses, Slovakia has not been very competitive.

In their loss to Finland, it was a slightly more competitive game at 6-2, scoring both of their goals in the first two periods. Heading into the final period it looked like this might be a more competitive game, before Finland slammed the door shut with two goals.

They lost to Sweden 4-1, scoring their only goal after falling behind by four and with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

For Latvia, they lost to Sweden 3-2 and Finland 3-1 playing pretty consistent defense giving up only one goal in both first periods combined, but going scoreless in that initial period themselves not fully taking advantage of the quality play.

This should be a game that lets the more strongly built teams know what kind of teams they are going to have to compete with before the medal rounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

