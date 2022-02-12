How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Canada

Rivals battle as the U.S. and Canadian men's hockey teams meet at the Beijing Olympics.

The U.S. and Canadian men's hockey teams are two of the favorites to win the gold at the Beijing Olympics, but they will meet first in group play on Friday.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: USA vs Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSBY- San Luis Obispo-Sta. Barbara-San Marcos, CA)

Live Stream Men's Hockey: USA vs Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States won its opener against China 8–0 on Thursday. The Americans started slowly but picked up the pace late in the easy win.

Sean Farrell led the U.S. with a hat trick as the Americans outshot China 55–29 in the rout.

Friday's game will be much tougher as Team USA takes on a Canadien team that beat Germany 5–1 in their opener.

Canada scored three goals in the first period in the victory. Five different players scored for the Canadians.

Canada has been a power in international hockey for a long time and has its eyes set on gold. The U.S. is also dreaming about winning the gold medal and Friday will look to send a message that the team is ready to battle for the top spot.

