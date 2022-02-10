The USA men's hockey team begins play in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday when it plays China.

The USA begins the men's hockey tournament on Thursday looking to make up for a disappointing performance in the 2018 Olympics. Four years ago, the Americans went just 1-1-1 in group play and then were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Czech Republic.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: USA vs China Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Men's Hockey: USA vs China on fuboTV

The Americans are hoping this year is different as it goes for its first gold medal since 1980. They have finished runner-up twice in 2002 and 2010, but are still looking for that elusive gold.

Thursday, they begin with a China side that is making its inaugural appearance in men's hockey at the Olympics.

China comes in as the biggest underdog in the whole tournament as it is viewed as a longshot to even win a medal.

The Chinese have nothing to lose in this tournament and could make a huge splash on Thursday if they could pull off a monster upset of the Americans.

The US will have to make sure it isn't looking ahead as they need to take care of business before they hit the perceived favorites of the tournament.

