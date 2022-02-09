It's the final night of men's singles competition and medals are on the line. Nathan Chen is currently atop the leaderboard. Can he maintain that lead and bring home gold for the United States?

With a score of 113.97 going into the men's free skate, Chen is in first, followed close behind by Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan with 108.12 and 105.90 points, respectively. Jason Brown (USA) is currently in sixth place.

How to Watch Men's Singles Free Skate Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Uno won silver in 2018, while Chen, who finished fifth in the 2018 Olympics, is the 2021 World Champion.

Chen's 2018 run got off to a bad start, as he placed 17th in the short program. He won the free skate, but it wasn't enough to boost him into one of the medal spots.

Considering he did so well in the free skate in the last Olympics, he has to feel like the hardest part is over. Yes, the pressure is on, but the free skate is his bread and butter.

A strong skate by Chen would finally allow him to put the frustrating short program performance from four years ago at his first Olympics behind him. In the team event earlier in this Olympics, he earned the second-highest score in the world and helped the U.S. team to an eventual silver medal.

Since 2018, Chen has established himself as the clear favorite and the best chance for the U.S. to return to the podium in the men’s individual competition. Evan Lysacek’s 2010 gold medal was the last individual medal by an American man in figure skating.

