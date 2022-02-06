Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Luge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Men's luge concludes on Sunday, with Germany's Johannes Ludwig looking to stay in front.

Olympic men's single luge will conclude on Sunday, with German athlete Johannes Ludwig heading into the last day of the event with the lead.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Luge today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Ludwig enters Sunday as the current leader not only in this Olympic event, but also in the 2021-22 Luge World Cup. Ludwig won gold in team relay in 2018, plus won the bronze in this event.

Austrian Wolfgang Kindl enters Sunday in second and is also second in the World Cup standings. He was the winner of the 2022 European Championship and has performed well in the World Championships, but he's never found Olympic success, placing ninth in this event three times. 

Rounding out the current top three is Dominik Fischnaller, who was fourth last Olympics.

2018 gold medalist David Gleirscher sits in eighth place. In the history of this event, the gold medal winner has never been that far back heading into the final rounds of singles luge. 2018 silver medalist Chris Mazdzer is currently in ninth. He's the highest-ranking Team USA athlete in this event after two runs, with Tucker West in 11th and Jonathan Gustafson in 18th.

