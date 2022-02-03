Skip to main content

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mixed doubles curling takes center stage with Canada and Switzerland vying for a win and a meeting at the podium.

In the first-ever mixed doubles curling event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Canada took the gold medal while Switzerland took home the silver. Now, those countries meet in pool play to start the 2022 Winter Olympics with the same goal in mind: to get to the podium again. 

This is only the second year mixed doubles has been at the Olympic Games for curling, with both countries looking to build a legacy.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The opening ceremony kicked things off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with what is being described as one of the best opening ceremonies in Olympic history:

In the finals four years ago, Canada won 10-3 to take the gold medal with the team of Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris taking down the team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland.

Heading into the final, Canada was 6-1 with its only loss coming to Norway (6-9). Switzerland was 5-2 with its losses coming to Norway (5-6) and Canada (2-7).

This year, Canada is represented by Morris again, with new partner Rachel Homan taking the place of Lawes.

Switzerland will have the same duo in the competition this year, looking to go from second to first on the podium.

On its way to the gold medal, Canada knocked off Norway (8-4) to avenge its only loss before handling Switzerland (10-3) in the final. 

Switzerland edged Russia (7-5) before losing to Canada. In the bronze medal game, Norway came out on top as those three countries and athletes proved to be the best at mixed doubles curling in the world.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17595867
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

41 seconds ago
MIXED DOUBLES CURLING
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

41 seconds ago
USATSI_17602342
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Pistons

30 minutes ago
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at Cincinnati in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Towson at Hofstra

30 minutes ago
winthrop
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Winthrop

30 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy