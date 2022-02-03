How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

Mixed doubles curling takes center stage with Canada and Switzerland vying for a win and a meeting at the podium.

In the first-ever mixed doubles curling event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Canada took the gold medal while Switzerland took home the silver. Now, those countries meet in pool play to start the 2022 Winter Olympics with the same goal in mind: to get to the podium again.

This is only the second year mixed doubles has been at the Olympic Games for curling, with both countries looking to build a legacy.

The opening ceremony kicked things off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with what is being described as one of the best opening ceremonies in Olympic history:

In the finals four years ago, Canada won 10-3 to take the gold medal with the team of Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris taking down the team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland.

Heading into the final, Canada was 6-1 with its only loss coming to Norway (6-9). Switzerland was 5-2 with its losses coming to Norway (5-6) and Canada (2-7).

This year, Canada is represented by Morris again, with new partner Rachel Homan taking the place of Lawes.

Switzerland will have the same duo in the competition this year, looking to go from second to first on the podium.

On its way to the gold medal, Canada knocked off Norway (8-4) to avenge its only loss before handling Switzerland (10-3) in the final.

Switzerland edged Russia (7-5) before losing to Canada. In the bronze medal game, Norway came out on top as those three countries and athletes proved to be the best at mixed doubles curling in the world.

