How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game in Canada: Italy vs. Norway

The first gold medal ever in Mixed Doubles Curling will be handed out to either Italy or Norway in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both teams will make history today, but only one will leave as the first ever gold medal winner in mixed doubles curling.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game: Italy vs. Norway Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game: Italy vs. Norway on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four years ago Norway played for and won bronze in mixed doubles at the Youth Olympics back in 2016 with China.

On its way to not only the gold medal game, but also an undefeated run in this Winter Olympics, Italy has absolutely crushed teams. It has outscored its opponents 79-48 overall.

Italy had six wins of four points or more and only faced two games that were decided by one point against Canada (8-7) and Switzerland (8-7).

The team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner has looked absolutely terrific throughout this run.

Italy knocked off a strong Sweden team twice by a total of 20-9 and in spectacular fashion in the semifinals by a score of 8-1.

On the other side for Norway, it is led by Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten. It went 6-3 overall in group play, outscoring teams 68-50 overall. In its only match with Italy, it lost 11-8 in a close, high scoring match. It was the highest scoring match of the entire tournament.

