Skip to main content

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game in Canada: Italy vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first gold medal ever in Mixed Doubles Curling will be handed out to either Italy or Norway in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both teams will make history today, but only one will leave as the first ever gold medal winner in mixed doubles curling.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game: Italy vs. Norway Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game: Italy vs. Norway on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four years ago Norway played for and won bronze in mixed doubles at the Youth Olympics back in 2016 with China.

On its way to not only the gold medal game, but also an undefeated run in this Winter Olympics, Italy has absolutely crushed teams. It has outscored its opponents 79-48 overall.

Italy had six wins of four points or more and only faced two games that were decided by one point against Canada (8-7) and Switzerland (8-7).

The team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner has looked absolutely terrific throughout this run.

Italy knocked off a strong Sweden team twice by a total of 20-9 and in spectacular fashion in the semifinals by a score of 8-1.

On the other side for Norway, it is led by Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten. It went 6-3 overall in group play, outscoring teams 68-50 overall. In its only match with Italy, it lost 11-8 in a close, high scoring match. It was the highest scoring match of the entire tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game: Italy vs. Norway

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Italy Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling, Gold Medal Game in Canada: Italy vs. Norway

32 seconds ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

1 hour ago
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's Individual 20km

3 hours ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying

4 hours ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom

5 hours ago
Pepsi-Super-Bowl-LVI-Halftime-Show-Artists
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

6 hours ago
USATSI_17633468
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada in Canada

8 hours ago
imago1004045565h
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul

9 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy