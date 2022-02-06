How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs China

Undefeated Italy takes on China on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs China today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:15 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner is a perfect 6-0 so far, with 51 points for through six games.

The duo's success so far is a little bit of a surprise. In the 2021 World Mixed Double Championships, the two ended round-robin play in third place in Group A, then lost 7-5 to Norway in the playoff qualification game.

China is 2-4 so far in this competition, though that doesn't account for the team's first game of the day as it takes on Great Britain. The duo of Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi were defeated 9-6 by Norway on Saturday, though the two did mount a late comback attempt.

The duo competed in the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Championships, finishing fifth in Group B, which meant that the team missed the playoff. Because it played in a different group than Italy, these two countries didn't meet during that event.

