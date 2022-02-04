The U.S. team started off 1-1 in Mixed Doubles Curling and look to get back on track against Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

To start the action in mixed doubles curling, the United States defeated Australia (6-5) but followed that up with a loss to Italy (8-4) after falling behind huge early and a blowout loss to Norway (6-11) for a 1-2 start. Their opponents and first-time competitors in the mixed doubles event at the Winter Olympics, Sweden started off with a loss to Great Britain (5-9), a win over the Czech Republic (7-4) and a win over China (7-6) for a 2-1 start to the event.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Sweden vs. U.S. today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Sweden vs. U.S. online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The opening ceremony kicked things off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with what is being described as one of the best opening ceremonies in Olympic history:

Four years ago, the United States finished 2-5 overall in mixed doubles curling, the inaugural year of the event being in the Winter Olympics. They only had wins over Norway (10-3) and Russia (9-3) and did not qualify for the playoffs.

This year, the United States is represented by Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, replacing the team of Rebecca and Matt Hamilton.

Sweden was not in action for the 2018 Winter Olympics, so this will be a first-time matchup with the United States and in the Winter Olympics overall in this event.

The Swedish team is represented by Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson.

Both teams have started with mixed results here at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but have looked good in spots to make a play for the playoffs, even the podium.

Regional restrictions may apply.