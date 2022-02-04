Skip to main content

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland is off to a rough start in mixed doubles curling as they take on a strong Sweden team on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The second year of mixed doubles at the Winter Olympics has proven to be a more competitive, parity-driven event this year. Sweden is off to a 3-2 start and would be in the playoffs if play stopped today, while Switzerland is 1-3 with only one team below them in the standings, winless Australia (0-5) The Swiss need to get on the winning track soon or this is going to be a wrap for them in this event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden online with fuboTV:

Curling can have some of the most exciting moments of any Winter Olympics year, with mixed doubles just starting to create history:

Sweden is coming off a loss to the United States (7-8), which could show some cracks in their armor for Switzerland to get a win and make this event even more log-jammed.

In their five matches, Sweden has beat the Czech Republic (7-4), China (7-6) and Australia (7-6), while losing to Great Britain (5-9) on the opening day and the United States (7-8). They are dead even in points so far at 33-33, scoring the second-most points and giving up the second-most so far.

On the other side for Switzerland, their point differential is 26-29 so far, with one win over Great Britain (8-7) and three losses to China (6-7), Italy (7-8) and Canada (5-7) so far.

Neither team has created any separation or look dramatically better than the other, despite the standings.

The only country to create some separation early in the competition is Italy with their 4-0 record and 37-21 point margin, both easily the best in the competition. Both Canada and Great Britain are 3-1 and look like strong contenders for the playoffs and eventually the podium.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
