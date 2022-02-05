Skip to main content

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States and Canada are tied in the standings heading into their mixed doubles curling match Saturday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In 2018 at the Winter Olympics, mixed doubles curling was introduced as a medal sport. Canada took the gold with Switzerland and Norway going home with silver and bronze, respectively, leaving the United States off the podium. 

This year, both teams are off to 3-2 starts, which ties them for the final playoff slot. Only four teams make it in with a chance for gold. Who gets the edge and the tie-breaker today?

In 2019 , Canada beat the United States in a world championship match after jumping out to an early lead and holding on for the win:

Technically, the United States finished seventh out of eight teams in 2018.

Since that loss, the United States has worked to piece together the best team to compete for a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA switched from Rebecca and Matt Hamilton, who finished 2-5 overall 37-43 point margin, to Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys.

So far, Persinger and Plys are 3-2, beating their predecessors' record already even if they lost out the rest of the Olympics. They have a 31-36 point margin so far, largely due to three close wins over Australia (6-5), China (7-5) and Sweden (8-7), but two bad losses to Italy (4-8) and Norway (6-11).

Canada also has a tight scoring margin as well at 28-29 through five games, also beating China (8-6) with two other wins over Norway (7-6) and Switzerland (7-5) and losses to Great Britain (4-6) and Sweden (2-6).

The winner here has the edge to make the playoffs, potentially with Italy (5-0), Sweden (5-2) and Great Britain (4-1).

