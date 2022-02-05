ow to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic

The U.S. are looking to get a bounce-back win over the Czech Republic in mixed doubles curling today at th 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States lost to Canada (2-7) in their last outing, dropping them from a tie for the final playoff slot in the 2022 Winter Olympics in mixed doubles curling, to sixth place. They will lose the tie-breaker now to Canada, Italy and Norway with only three matches left, counting today’s against the Czech Republic who would be eliminated with a loss today.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Mixed doubles involves a lot of strategy and teamwork to find the right game plan to defeat your opponents:

The United States finished second to last in mixed doubles curling in the first year of the event, looking to rebound stronger this year, but with their loss to Canada, they are in a position where they might need to win out to make the playoffs.

If not, the best finish they can have would be fifth place out of the 10 countries involved this year.

After today, the United States has two matches left against Great Britain (4-2) and Switzerland (2-4). They will need a lot of help to make the playoffs. Their best finish would be 6-3, with a win and tie-break over Great Britain and would need Norway to lose one of their final three matches against Great Britain, Sweden and Switzerland.

For the Czech Republic, they have lost their last three matches after a 2-1 start to the 2022 Winter Olympics. They looked good with a 7-6 win over Norway and an 8-2 win over Australia.

There are still a lot of possibilities left on the table for teams to make the playoffs and have the opportunity to finish on the podium.

