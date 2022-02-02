The 2022 Winter Olympics are here, which means it is Mixed Doubles Curling time with the U.S. vs. Italy.

The United States curling team looks to get started with a win over the Italian team that did not medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Tonight’s event is mixed doubles, where the United States did not medal themselves in 2018, but the men’s team did take gold as they look to be the second country to get gold in mixed doubles. This event did not exist at the Olympics before the 2018 Winter Olympics, where Canada took gold, Switzerland took silver and Norway took the bronze.

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Italy today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys qualified to represent the United States in mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

This year’s United States mixed doubles team features Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys. They are both making their Olympic debut this year as the mixed doubles team for the United States.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the brother-sister duo of Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton finished in sixth place, way out of medal contention.

The United States started off with a match against Australia this morning with the United States winning 6-5. In the other matches, Great Britain beat Sweden 9-5, China beat Switzerland 7-6 and Czech Republic knocked off Norway 7-6.

Two of the three medaling teams from four years ago started off with a loss, while the United States is looking strong with their first win.

Tonight they have the opportunity to get to 2-0 and start the 2022 WInter Olympics off on the right foot, with a medal ceremony in their sights for the mixed doubles this year.

