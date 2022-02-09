Today starts the Nordic combined challenges where athletes will have to test how well they can move on their skis.

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's 10km Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Nordic Combined: Men's 10km on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The events start with ski jumping. The competitors will be launching themselves off of a huge ramp where they will be judged on how far they're able to go and the style in which they do it.

However, the final jump is very important because it will determine their starting position in the following event.

The following event is cross-country skiing. Unlike regular skiing where people just use gravity to go downhill, cross-country skiers rely on their ability to move across the snow, or uphill with their poles.

Whichever competitor finishes first is crowned the winner.

In the 2018 games, Vinzenz Geiger was a gold medal winner, he will be looking to do that again today. The competition is very stiff. The skills and abilities needed to win in these events are incredible.

Tune in to USA Network at 10:30 a.m. ET today to see the start of the Nordic combined events.

Regional restrictions may apply.