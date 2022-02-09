Skip to main content

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's 10km: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today starts the Nordic combined challenges where athletes will have to test how well they can move on their skis.

The Nordic combined competition kicks off today when a number of competitors will be testing their skiing ability.

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's 10km Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Nordic Combined: Men's 10km on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The events start with ski jumping. The competitors will be launching themselves off of a huge ramp where they will be judged on how far they're able to go and the style in which they do it.

However, the final jump is very important because it will determine their starting position in the following event. 

The following event is cross-country skiing. Unlike regular skiing where people just use gravity to go downhill, cross-country skiers rely on their ability to move across the snow, or uphill with their poles.

Whichever competitor finishes first is crowned the winner.

In the 2018 games, Vinzenz Geiger was a gold medal winner, he will be looking to do that again today. The competition is very stiff. The skills and abilities needed to win in these events are incredible.

Tune in to USA Network at 10:30 a.m. ET today to see the start of the Nordic combined events.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Nordic Combined: Men's 10km

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NORDIC COMBINED
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's 10km

21 seconds ago
hockey fans
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

2 hours ago
USA Curling
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada in Canada

2 hours ago
Monterrey
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira

2 hours ago
Monterrey
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira in Canada

2 hours ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track: Men's 1500m Final, Women's 1000m Qualifying

4 hours ago
IIHF Finland Russia
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland

6 hours ago
Eric Frenzel Nordic Combined
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's Normal Hill

8 hours ago
Michela Moioli
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Finals

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy