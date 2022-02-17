Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norway leads the world in gold medals with 13, Germany is right behind at 10. Could Germany win this event to get closer to that top spot?

The Nordic Combined event will feature a number of countries trekking across the snow in hopes to win a gold medal.

How to Watch the Olympic Nordic combined challenge today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Nordic combined challenge online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The competitors will be on a large hill that is 140m, which converts to 459 feet. This will be extremely challenging for each country as the event will be grueling. 

People's Republic of China, Norway, Germany, United States, France, and some others will all be going for gold in this competition. Japan has one of the best teams and could be a threat to win this event.

This will be a showdown between 10 countries all trying to attain a gold medal. the Nordic combined event will be challenging as competitors must do cross-country skiing and ski jumping. This will be one of the best events to watch during the Olympics.

Tune in to USA Network at 3 a.m. ET to catch all of the action and see which country will be able to power through and snag a gold medal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

