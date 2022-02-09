How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's Normal Hill

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Normal Hill: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men's normal hill Nordic combined finals will take place on Wednesday.

Men's Nordic combined normal hill will take place on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET
TV: USA Network

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Nordic combined is a sport in which athletes compete in cross-country skiing and ski jumping. The starting times for the cross-country skiing portion of the event are determined by the scores in the ski jump.

German Eric Frenzel is the defending gold medalist and also won in 2014. Since the event moved to the 10 km distance in 2010, Frenzel has two of the three golds.

2018 silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan is also competing in this year's event. But while the two former medalists should be considered strong contenders, there's a pretty wide-open field for this event.

Johannes Lamparter of Austria currently leads the World Cup standings, while Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway is second and Vinzenz Geiger of Germany is second.

Riiber is the 2021 World Champion in normal hill, while Finland's Ilkka Herola was second.

As for American athletes, four will compete in this event: Taylor Fletcher, Ben Loomis, Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate. In 2018, Fletcher's brother Bryan was the highest-finishing American in 17th, while Fletcher was 35th and Loomis was 41st.

