How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing

All eyes will be on superstar Mikaela Shiffrin as she tries to medal in the Alpine Skiing Slalom.

Shiffrin will be competing in the Alpine skiing event hoping to medal. She has yet to medal in any event, which is surprising due to the fact she's been favorited in some of them.

How to Watch Women's Olympic Alpine Skiing today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The downhill slalom could be the perfect opportunity for Shiffrin to break out of her slump and pick up some hardware in Beijing.

Several competitors will be trying to stop Shiffrin from standing atop the podium. Corinne Suter from Switzerland will be one of the favorites to win the event, as she is also one of the best in the world.

This will be a very intriguing event considering the fact that American skiers, who once dominated the event, do not have a single gold medal in Alpine skiing. Shiffrin has been one of the best in the world, so her not medaling is a shock to fans.

Tune in to USA Network tomorrow at 1 a.m. to see if Shiffrin can bounce back with a solid run.

