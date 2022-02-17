Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

All eyes will be on superstar Mikaela Shiffrin as she tries to medal in the Alpine Skiing Slalom.

Shiffrin will be competing in the Alpine skiing event hoping to medal. She has yet to medal in any event, which is surprising due to the fact she's been favorited in some of them. 

How to Watch Women's Olympic Alpine Skiing today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Women's Olympic Alpine Skiing online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The downhill slalom could be the perfect opportunity for Shiffrin to break out of her slump and pick up some hardware in Beijing. 

Several competitors will be trying to stop Shiffrin from standing atop the podium. Corinne Suter from Switzerland will be one of the favorites to win the event, as she is also one of the best in the world.

This will be a very intriguing event considering the fact that American skiers, who once dominated the event, do not have a single gold medal in Alpine skiing. Shiffrin has been one of the best in the world, so her not medaling is a shock to fans.

Tune in to USA Network tomorrow at 1 a.m. to see if Shiffrin can bounce back with a solid run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Olympic Alpine Skiing

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
1:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing

46 seconds ago
USATSI_17695503
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Pepperdine

2 hours ago
fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State

2 hours ago
Olympic Ski Jumping
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing

2 hours ago
USATSI_17421842
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

3 hours ago
USATSI_15626256
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17680074
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at Air Force

3 hours ago
pumas
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pumas UNAM

3 hours ago
StuckTLCBB-678x381
entertainment

How to Watch Stuck Series Premiere

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy