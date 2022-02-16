The first run of men's Alpine slalom will air on Tuesday night.

Men's slalom in Alpine skiing is set to begin from the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre, with the first run airing on USA Network on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m.

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom First Run today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In 2018, Sweden's Andre Myhrer won gold in this event, followed by Switzerland's Ramon Zenhausern in second and Austria's Michael Matt in third.

But Myhrer has retired, opening up room for someone else to win gold. Will Matt get the spot back after winning gold in 2014?

Heading into the Olympics, Norway's Lucas Braathen leads the World Cup standings, with Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevag in second and Austria's Manuel Feller in third.

Foss-Solevag is the reigning world champion in this event, with Austrian Adrian Pertl in second and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in third.

Only one competitor from the United States is competing: Luke Winters. Winters was the 2018 bronze medalist in Alpine Super-G at the Junior World Championships. He failed to finish in this event at the most recent world championship event.

