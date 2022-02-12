Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

94 competitors will vie for gold in the men's biathlon sprint.

The men's 10km sprint biathlon event will take place on Saturday at the Hualindong Ski Resort as part of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With 2018 gold medalist Arnd Peiffer retiring, we'll have a new winner of this year's event.

Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic won silver at the last Olympics and will compete in this year's event, but he struggled in the men's individual earlier in these Olympics, finishing 59th.

Quentin Fillon Maillet is the overall leader in the current World Cup standings. The French athlete was the gold medal winner in the men's individual earlier in these Olympics.

World Cup sprint leader Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden is another name to watch in this event. He was 30th in the men's individual.

The United States is sending four athletes to this event in Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer. The four all competed in the men's individual, with Brown leading the quartet with a 28th-place finish.

In the 2018 men's sprint, Nordgren finished 58th while Doherty was 65th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

just now
USATSI_15661415 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round

30 minutes ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

1 hour ago
USATSI_10648094
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Sweden in Canada

2 hours ago
South Korea Women's Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: South Korea vs. ROC

2 hours ago
USATSI_17634946
2022 Winter Olympics

Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

4 hours ago
USATSI_17539525 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

5 hours ago
USATSI_17661938
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Canada

5 hours ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy