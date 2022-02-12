How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

94 competitors will vie for gold in the men's biathlon sprint.

The men's 10km sprint biathlon event will take place on Saturday at the Hualindong Ski Resort as part of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With 2018 gold medalist Arnd Peiffer retiring, we'll have a new winner of this year's event.

Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic won silver at the last Olympics and will compete in this year's event, but he struggled in the men's individual earlier in these Olympics, finishing 59th.

Quentin Fillon Maillet is the overall leader in the current World Cup standings. The French athlete was the gold medal winner in the men's individual earlier in these Olympics.

World Cup sprint leader Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden is another name to watch in this event. He was 30th in the men's individual.

The United States is sending four athletes to this event in Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer. The four all competed in the men's individual, with Brown leading the quartet with a 28th-place finish.

In the 2018 men's sprint, Nordgren finished 58th while Doherty was 65th.

