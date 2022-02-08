How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's Individual 20km

The men's individual biathlon will take place on Tuesday.

The third biathlon event of the 2022 Olympics, the men's 20km individual, will happen on Tuesday.

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. The first biathlon event of these Olympics was the mixed relay, with Norway taking the gold medal.

Defending champion Johannes Thingnes Bo is the favorite. The Norweigan athlete has already contributed to his nation's gold medal effort in the biathlon mixed relay. He was the silver medalist in this event in the 2020 World Championships. But his 2021-22 World Cup season hasn't gone great, as he sits fourth in the individual rankings.

2018 silver medalist Jakov Fak of Slovenia will return for this year's event. Other favorites to medal are Quentin Fillon Mailet from France, who currently leads the Biathlon World Cup, and Tarjei Bo, who leads in the individual.

Four athletes will represent the United States: Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer. Doherty and Nordgren competed in 2018, finisjing 44th and 66th respectively.

