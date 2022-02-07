Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Women's Individual 15km: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The women's individual biathlon will take place on Monday.

The second biathlon event of the 2022 Olympics, the women's 15km individual, will take happen on Monday.

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Women's Individual 15km today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Biathlon: Women's Individual 15km online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. The first biathlon event of these Olympics was the mixed relay, with Norway taking the gold medal.

For this event, the favorite is Hanna Oberg. The 26-year-old from Sweden won gold in this event at the 2018 Olympics, and also gold in 2019 at the World Championships. At the 2021 World Championships, Oberg finished second. 

Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic is current leader in individual in the Biathlon World Cup, as well as the 2021 World Champion. She was 57th in this event at the 2018 Olympics.

The United States has four participants in this event: Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid. Dunklee was the highest-finishing United States athlete four years ago in this event, as she placed 19th. Reid was just behind her at 22nd, while Egan finished 62nd. Irwin was not in the 2018 event.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Olympic Biathlon: Women's Individual 15km

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:40
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

