Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men's and women's final in cross-country skiing individual sprint will take place on Tuesday.

The finals in both men's and women's cross-country skiing individual sprint will take place on Tuesday.

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On the women's side, there will be a new champion, as 2018 gold medalist Stina Nilsson switched to biathlon, but Norwegian silver medalist Maiken Caspersen Falla and Russian bronze medalist Yuliya Stupak both will compete in this year's event.

Natalya Nepryayeva of Russia is the current overall leader in the FIS Cross-County World Cup, while Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist leads in the sprint category.

Sweden's Jonna Sundling is also competing. She is the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint.

On the men's side, the three medalists from 2018 are back: Norweigan gold medalist Johannes Hosflot Klaebo, Italian silver medalist Federico Pellegrino and Russian bronze medalist Alexander Bolshunov. Klaebo is the clear favorite, as he's the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint and leads the FIS Cross-Country World Cup.

Four Team USA athletes will compete, but one are expected to be strong medal contenders. They are Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager, Ben Ogden and JC Schoonmaker. Ogden did make the quarterfinals in the 2021 World Championship, though.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
5:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

2 minutes ago
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's Individual 20km

1 hour ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying

2 hours ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom

4 hours ago
Pepsi-Super-Bowl-LVI-Halftime-Show-Artists
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

4 hours ago
USATSI_17633468
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada in Canada

6 hours ago
imago1004045565h
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul

7 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

8 hours ago
GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga

8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy