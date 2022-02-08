How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

The men's and women's final in cross-country skiing individual sprint will take place on Tuesday.

On the women's side, there will be a new champion, as 2018 gold medalist Stina Nilsson switched to biathlon, but Norwegian silver medalist Maiken Caspersen Falla and Russian bronze medalist Yuliya Stupak both will compete in this year's event.

Natalya Nepryayeva of Russia is the current overall leader in the FIS Cross-County World Cup, while Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist leads in the sprint category.

Sweden's Jonna Sundling is also competing. She is the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint.

On the men's side, the three medalists from 2018 are back: Norweigan gold medalist Johannes Hosflot Klaebo, Italian silver medalist Federico Pellegrino and Russian bronze medalist Alexander Bolshunov. Klaebo is the clear favorite, as he's the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint and leads the FIS Cross-Country World Cup.

Four Team USA athletes will compete, but one are expected to be strong medal contenders. They are Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager, Ben Ogden and JC Schoonmaker. Ogden did make the quarterfinals in the 2021 World Championship, though.

