How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 4x10km Relay

15 countries are set to compete on Sunday in the cross-country skiing men's 4x10km relay.

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Norway is the defending champion of the event. It sends the quartet of Emil Iversen, Pal Golberg, Hans Christer Holund and Johannes Hosflot Klaebo. Only one of those competitors, Klaebo, was on the 2018 gold medal relay team, though. Klaebo has already gotten two medals this year, winning gold in sprint freestyle and bronze in the 15km.

Russia won silver in 2018, with three of the four members of that relay team — Alekset Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov — returning this year. This year, Bolshunov has won gold in the 30km and silver in the 15km, while Spitsov was second in the 30km.

In the 2021-22 Cross-Country World Cup, these two nations have been dominant, claiming 34 of the 45 possible podium positions in the individual events.

The United States team features Luke Jager, Scott Patterson, Gus Schumacher and Kevin Bolger. In 2018, the U.S. was last in this event, but only Patterson returned this year.

