How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

Norway comes into this event as the favorite to win, but the ROC and United States will make a push to win.

The United States comes into this event having never won the 4x5km relay and is looking to upset Norway, who is the favorite to win it.

The Norwegian team is made up of Ragnhild Haga, Helene Marie Fossesholm, Therese Johaug, and Tiril Udnes Weng.

Johaug has won two gold medals already and will be looking to lead her team to victory in this event.

The Americans will be made up of Hailey Swirbul, Novie McCabe, Jessie Diggins, and Rosie Brennan. Diggins won the bronze medal in the individual sprint event and will look to carry that type of momentum into this morning's race.

The United States will be fighting for a victory against a heavily-favored Norway team today.

Cross-Country skiing has been tightly-contested so far and will be a great matchup for several countries.

The Russian Olympic Committee is also a threat to win and won a bronze medal in the 2018 Olympics.

This will be a major event for everyone involved and although Norway has a good chance to win, the ROC and United States will be looking to upset.

