How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norway comes into this event as the favorite to win, but the ROC and United States will make a push to win.

The United States comes into this event having never won the 4x5km relay and is looking to upset Norway, who is the favorite to win it. 

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay online with fuboTV

The Norwegian team is made up of Ragnhild Haga, Helene Marie Fossesholm, Therese Johaug, and Tiril Udnes Weng. 

Johaug has won two gold medals already and will be looking to lead her team to victory in this event.

The Americans will be made up of Hailey Swirbul, Novie McCabe, Jessie Diggins, and Rosie Brennan. Diggins won the bronze medal in the individual sprint event and will look to carry that type of momentum into this morning's race. 

The United States will be fighting for a victory against a heavily-favored Norway team today.

Cross-Country skiing has been tightly-contested so far and will be a great matchup for several countries.

The Russian Olympic Committee is also a threat to win and won a bronze medal in the 2018 Olympics.

This will be a major event for everyone involved and although Norway has a good chance to win, the ROC and United States will be looking to upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

just now
USATSI_10648094
Beijing 2022

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
