Women's cross-country sprint qualifying will take place on Tuesday at the Olympics.

Qualifying for the women's cross-country skiing sprint freestyle will take place on Tuesday at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou.

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One thing is certain going into qualifying: there will be a new champion, as 2018 gold medalist Stina Nilsson switched to biathlon.

But Norwegian silver medalist Maiken Caspersen Falla and Russian bronze medalist Yuliya Stupak both will compete in this year's event.

Natalya Nepryayeva of Russia is the current overall leader in the FIS Cross-County World Cup, while Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist leads in the sprint category.

Sweden's Jonna Sundling is also competing. She is the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint.

Among the athletes in the field for this race are four from the United States: Rosie Brennan, Jessie Diggins, Hannah Halvorsen and Julia Kern.

In 2018, Diggins made it to the finals of this event, where she placed sixth. A 12-time winner during her 11 seasons in the World Cup, Diggins is likely the best chance the U.S. has of medaling in this event.

Regional restrictions may apply.