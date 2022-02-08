Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Women's cross-country sprint qualifying will take place on Tuesday at the Olympics.

Qualifying for the women's cross-country skiing sprint freestyle will take place on Tuesday at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou.

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One thing is certain going into qualifying: there will be a new champion, as 2018 gold medalist Stina Nilsson switched to biathlon.

But Norwegian silver medalist Maiken Caspersen Falla and Russian bronze medalist Yuliya Stupak both will compete in this year's event.

Natalya Nepryayeva of Russia is the current overall leader in the FIS Cross-County World Cup, while Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist leads in the sprint category.

Sweden's Jonna Sundling is also competing. She is the 2021 World Champion in individual sprint.

Among the athletes in the field for this race are four from the United States: Rosie Brennan, Jessie Diggins, Hannah Halvorsen and Julia Kern.

In 2018, Diggins made it to the finals of this event, where she placed sixth. A 12-time winner during her 11 seasons in the World Cup, Diggins is likely the best chance the U.S. has of medaling in this event. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Sprint Freestyle Qualifying

2 minutes ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom

1 hour ago
Pepsi-Super-Bowl-LVI-Halftime-Show-Artists
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

2 hours ago
USATSI_17633468
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada in Canada

4 hours ago
imago1004045565h
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul

5 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

6 hours ago
GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga

6 hours ago
Tess Ledeux
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Big Air Final

6 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State

6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy