The first portion of the Olympic ice dancing competition will take place on Saturday with the rhythm dancing competition.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance online with fuboTV

There's a bit of a changing of the guard in this year's event, as the gold medalists (Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir) and the bronze medalists (Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani) from the 2018 Olympics have retired,

But French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the silver medalists in 2018, are back and are in peak form, with the two having the highest pre-Olympic score of the 2021-22 ice dancing season.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are the 2021 World champions and had the second-highest score of the season. The two were part of the ROC team that won gold in the team event earlier at these Olympics.

In the ice dancing portion of the team event, Sinitsina and Katsalapov finished second behind the United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates, while Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Porier finished in third.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States finished second at last year's World Championships.

