Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ice dance begins on Saturday with the rhythm dancing portion.

The first portion of the Olympic ice dancing competition will take place on Saturday with the rhythm dancing competition.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There's a bit of a changing of the guard in this year's event, as the gold medalists (Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir) and the bronze medalists (Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani) from the 2018 Olympics have retired,

But French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the silver medalists in 2018, are back and are in peak form, with the two having the highest pre-Olympic score of the 2021-22 ice dancing season.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are the 2021 World champions and had the second-highest score of the season. The two were part of the ROC team that won gold in the team event earlier at these Olympics.

In the ice dancing portion of the team event, Sinitsina and Katsalapov finished second behind the United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates, while Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Porier finished in third.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States finished second at last year's World Championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance

just now
Johannes Thingnes Bo Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint

2 hours ago
USATSI_15661415 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round

2 hours ago
Cross Country Skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4x5km Relay

3 hours ago
USATSI_10648094
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Sweden in Canada

4 hours ago
South Korea Women's Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: South Korea vs. ROC

4 hours ago
USATSI_17634946
2022 Winter Olympics

Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

6 hours ago
USATSI_17539525 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

7 hours ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy