The first half of the Olympic men's singles figure skating competition will take place Monday with the men's short program. The event will conclude two days later with free skating.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Men's Singles Short Program today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

These Olympics feature a loaded field. The 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, is back, as is his teammate Shoma Uno, who won the silver in 2018.

American Nathan Chen will also be a threat in this year's event. The 2021 World champion finished fifth in 2018.

Chen's 2018 run got off to a bad start, as he placed 17th in the short program. He won the free skate, but it wasn't enough to boost him into one of the medal spots. Chen will look to get off to a better start this year.

Yuma Kagiyama, another Japanese skater, is making his Olympic debut. He placed second in short program and overall at the 2021 World Championships.

