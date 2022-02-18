How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Pairs Short Program

The fifth and final figure skating medal event of the 2022 Winter Olympics gets underway on Friday with the pairs short program.

Figure skating is almost over at this year's Olympics. The pairs short program competition begins on Friday in a 19-team field, and it is stacked.

Two world champion teams will go head-to-head plus two Canadian teams are hungry to make an international impact and hopefully medal.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are at the top of their game. The Chinese skaters would love nothing more than to win Olympic gold in their home country. The team earned a silver medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

Sui and Han took silver to rivals Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov at World Championships last year. They are representing the Russian Olympic Committee at these Olympics. Mishina and Galliamov have been nearly unstoppable since their world title, winning both their Grand Prix assignments this season plus last month’s European Championships.

Team Canada will have two pairs in the event. Vanessa James and Eric Radford will skate third in the first flight. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will skate first in the second to last flight.

