How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program

Fifteen-year-old gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva will compete Tuesday despite a positive test for Trimetazidine in Russia back in December. The decision was made to suspend her only a day after Valieva helped lead Russia to gold in the team competition last week. Because of the positive test, the IOC has chosen not to hold a medal ceremony for the team competition and will not hold a medal ceremony in the singles event if Valieva medals.

With Valieva skating, the real competition will seemingly be for the silver medal. The next closest score to Valieva's this season comes from Japan's Ichiyo Higuchi with a score of 79.73. Not far behind are ROC's Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova with scores in the high 77s.

The United States' Alysa Liu will look to squeeze into one of the top spots alongside Shcherbakova, who she has named as one of her inspirations during several interviews. Liu recorded her own personal best at the CS Lombardia Trophy, where she took home the title with a score of 74.31 in the short program. She will try to improve upon that during competition this week.

Tune in to see who will find a spot on the podium.

