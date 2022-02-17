Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing events continue tonight as Fanny Smith and Marielle Thompson will look to medal.

Freestyle skiing will continue tonight, and a number of competitors will be showing off their skills in this event.

How to watch Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Women's Olympic Freestyle Skiing online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are 30 qualifiers for this event, and each of them will have to get a minimum of 80 FIS points to advance to the next round.

A maximum of four participants from each country are allowed to compete in this event in Beijing.

There are no Americans competing in this event, but the ROC and Canada have four from each of their respective countries, giving them the best chance to pick up a medal. Austria will be bringing three, as will Switzerland.

Marielle Thompson of Canada is one of the favorites, having won a gold medal in Sochi in 2014. Fanny Smith is another one to watch, as she won a bronze in 2018. 

Both Thompson and Smith have very good shots to win gold in these games. Tune in to USA Network at 10:30 p.m. ET to catch all the action.

