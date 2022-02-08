The women's big air final will air on Monday night, with a 12 skiers qualified for the final. This is the first time this event has been in the Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Big Air Final in Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Big Air Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The top qualifier was Canada's Megan Oldham, who won silver in this event at this year's X Games. Oldham is also competing in women's slopestyle at these Olympic games.

Oldham was one of two Canadians to qualify for the final, with Olivia Asselin finishing 11th.

Other names to keep an eye on are Tess Ledeux and Eileen Gu.

Ledeux of France has a win this year in the Freestyle Ski World Cup and has three X Game gold medals in big air, plus a gold at the 2019 World Championships. One of the most decorated skiiers in the world, Ledeux is a major threat to win gold. She was second in qualifying.

Gu of China was fifth in qualifying and has also won a World Cup event this year. The 18-year-old won bronze in 2021 at the World Champions and the X Games. plus gold in 2020 in this event at the Youth Olympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.